Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades. Last week, Cuban government officials announced a new package of austerity measures, which include massive hikes for transportation fares, as well as fuel, electricity, and natural gas, and further restrictions on businesses. And, earlier this week, the US Supreme Court allowed border agents to remove razor wire along the US-Mexico border. Local authorities had installed the fencing to curb migration. Also, it's rare to hear people asking to pay more taxes. But earlier this month, more than 250 of the self-proclaimed super-rich signed an open letter calling on world leaders to tax them more. Plus, a liquor store has opened in Saudia Arabia for the first time in 70 years.