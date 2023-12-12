Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is back in Washington on Tuesday, making a plea for continued US military aid. Also, Poland is making a political U-turn away from the right-wing government that's been in charge for the last eight years. We'll hear more about Donald Tusk, the new Polish prime minister. And, what the world searched for on Wikipedia and Google over the past year. It turns out, people from different parts of the globe have very different interests.

