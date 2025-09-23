Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has taken tens of thousands of Ukrainian children. War crimes researchers at Yale University have described it as "the single largest kidnapping of children during wartime since World War II." Also, the world's largest storm this year to date, Super Typhoon Ragasa, is moving its way toward China after making landfall yesterday in the northern island of the Philippines, causing major flooding and the evacuation of thousands. And, Machu Picchu, a top tourist attraction in Peru and one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, is seeing protests over bus contracts that left hundreds of visitors stranded last week, with trains and roads being blocked by demonstrators. The unrest has reignited long-standing concerns about overcrowding and mismanagement at the site. Plus, Alaa Abd el-Fattah, Egypt’s most prominent political prisoner, has reunited with his family after six years in prison.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.