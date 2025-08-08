Palestinians in Gaza are reacting with dread to the announcement that Israel’s security cabinet has approved a plan to take control of Gaza City. Also, families of Israeli hostages, as well as those seeking the return of their loved ones’ remains, have responded with deep frustration and a sense of betrayal at the Israeli government. And, Ghana approves the world’s first malaria drug for newborns, marking a breakthrough in infant care. Plus, wildcard Victoria Mboko wins her first Women’s Tennis Association title at the Canadian Open.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.