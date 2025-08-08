Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Palestinians in Gaza are reacting with dread to the announcement that Israel’s security cabinet has approved a plan to take control of Gaza City. Also, families of Israeli hostages, as well as those seeking the return of their loved ones’ remains, have responded with deep frustration and a sense of betrayal at the Israeli government. And, Ghana approves the world’s first malaria drug for newborns, marking a breakthrough in infant care. Plus, wildcard Victoria Mboko wins her first Women’s Tennis Association title at the Canadian Open.
