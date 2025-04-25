Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
India has suspended its participation in the Indus Waters Treaty, a major water-sharing agreement with Pakistan, following a recent attack in Indian-administered Kashmir. Also, more than 1,800 international students have seen their immigration statuses changed by the US government, prompting some to wonder if they should stay in the US or leave. And, US Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-IN) discusses his recent trip to Syria. Plus, a look at the Poetry Pharmacy on London’s famed Oxford Street — a small space packed with poems for every occasion.
