Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
A proposed New Zealand bill redefining the country’s founding agreement with the Indigenous Māori has erupted into political turmoil, with protests all week culminating in a thousands-strong march on the capital of Wellington. Also, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is at the center of a multi-faceted investigation involving documents gathered using secret intelligence methods. And, global carbon emissions are on track to hit a new record high this year — as they continue to heat the planet, wreak havoc on local ecosystems and fuel more extreme natural disasters. Plus, the search for fairy tales was a search for identity for the Brothers Grimm.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.
