Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
A major power outage struck Spain and Portugal on Monday, shutting down transit and causing major gridlock in both countries. The two governments met to discuss the outage, the cause of which was not immediately known. This is the biggest power outage on the European continent since 2003. Also, a massive explosion in an Iranian port killed at least 40 people over the weekend and injured hundreds of others. And, the corruption behind the deadly nightclub fire in North Macedonia almost a month ago.
Listen to today's Music Heard on Air.