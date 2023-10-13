Logo for The World

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

Israel continues bombardment of Gaza

October 13, 202347min 44sec

Israel continues to bombard the Gaza Strip following Palestinian militant group Hamas' deadly attack on southern Israel. And, this Sunday, the Polish public will decide if the ruling party deserves a third term in office. Polls predict it will be a tightly fought contest between the ruling Law and Justice party and the main opposition coalition led by Donald Tusk. Also, Xbox maker Microsoft closed its $69 billion deal for Activision Blizzard on Friday, building up muscle in the video-gaming market with best-selling titles including "Call of Duty" to better compete with industry leader Sony. Plus, cricket fans gear up for the most-anticipated match of the World Cup.