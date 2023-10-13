Israel continues to bombard the Gaza Strip following Palestinian militant group Hamas' deadly attack on southern Israel. And, this Sunday, the Polish public will decide if the ruling party deserves a third term in office. Polls predict it will be a tightly fought contest between the ruling Law and Justice party and the main opposition coalition led by Donald Tusk. Also, Xbox maker Microsoft closed its $69 billion deal for Activision Blizzard on Friday, building up muscle in the video-gaming market with best-selling titles including "Call of Duty" to better compete with industry leader Sony. Plus, cricket fans gear up for the most-anticipated match of the World Cup.