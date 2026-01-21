Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
The US immigration system sees one of the most radical policy shifts during US President Donald Trump's second term. Also, testimonies from Iranians fleeing into Turkey amid a crackdown on protests. And, Guatemala declares a state of emergency following coordinated attacks by gangs. Plus, a listen to Taiwan's Indigenous Bunun music inspired by natural sounds.