Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
The price of one ounce of gold has hit a new record: $3,000. This comes as the stock market faces a lot of volatility amid international trade wars and inflation. Also, a ceasefire between the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and Turkey could have widespread effects on Turkey, Iraq and Syria. And, Norway's team has been barred from the ski jumping world championships being hosted by Oslo over suspected modifications to the team’s ski jumpers' suits. Plus, a new bill could bring back bistros to thousands of small French towns.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices