Fifty years ago on Wednesday the fall of Saigon marked the end of the Vietnam War. Most Americans think of that war as one of the longest and most unpopular conflicts in US military history. But in Vietnam, it is being celebrated as the end of a much longer struggle for liberation, which predates US involvement by several decades. We examine both of those legacies. Also, what it would mean for Ukraine to sign a mineral deal with the US. And, a cultural debate over the legacy of a German theologian who helped lead the resistance movement to the Nazi regime.

