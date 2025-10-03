The Church of England has appointed Sarah Mullally to become the next Archbishop of Canterbury. It’s the first time a woman has held the position. Also, a new trade agreement will allow for Zimbabwe to export more blueberries to China, tariff free. And, young people across Morocco have taken to the streets to protest the shortcomings of the country's health and education systems. Plus, Lithuania unveils what it's calling the first-ever electric passenger riverboats.

