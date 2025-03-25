Increasingly brazen armed gangs are taking control of most of the roads leading into and out of Port-au-Prince, as control slips away from Haitian police and Kenyan-led multinational forces. Also, a court in Tokyo has ordered the once-powerful Unification Church in Japan to be dissolved in a case against the religious group that goes back to the 2022 assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. And, the beating and arrest of Hamdan Ballal, the Palestinian co-director of the Oscar-winning film “No Other Land” highlights the blurred lines between Israeli settlers and the Israel Defense Forces. Plus, Chile’s Indigenous Mapuche people use an ancestral sport to help protect and revive their culture, customs and language.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.