Heavy US tariffs against much of the world will kick in on Tuesday at midnight. Few will be hit has hard as Cambodia — where nearly a third of the country’s economy is generated by selling goods to Americans — as Cambodian exports to the US are set to face a 49% tariff. Also, Doctors Without Borders reports that 1/5 of all primary care visits in Gaza deal with illness caused by a lack of access to clean water as the enclave faces acute water shortages amid an Israeli blockade. And, the Ivory Coast bans wigs for this year’s national beauty pageant in favor of natural hair styles. Plus, British Bengali musician Tara Lily’s debut album is inspired by the ocean waves of Goa and nightlife in Mumbai.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.