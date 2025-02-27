Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Although Israeli leaders say they’re sending a negotiating team to Cairo, Egypt, both Israel and Hamas are wary about the second phase of a ceasefire deal. The first phase of the fragile truce is set to expire on Saturday. Also, 11 years after Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 vanished over the Indian Ocean, Malaysian officials say the missing plane could be found before the next anniversary. And, the founder and leader of the PKK has called on the group to lay down its arms — potentially ending a 40-year insurgency. Plus, a former member of the Yakuza organized crime syndicate is now a Christian preacher.
