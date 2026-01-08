We take a look at the life and politics of Delcy Rodríguez, who spent years as part of deposed President Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle, and is now Venezuela’s de-facto leader. Also, Cubans are watching the developments in Venezuela with growing unease as fuel shortages worsen in their own country. And, winter storm Goretti disrupts travels across much of Western Europe. Plus, experts unearth a 2,000-year-old war trumpet.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices