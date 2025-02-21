The earthquake in Haiti in 2010 devastated the island and renewed Temporary Protected Status for Haitian immigrants to the United States. Those protections have been extended in light of the extraordinary gang violence that has overtaken Haiti in recent years. The Trump administration has decided to TPS for Haitians early, at the end of summer 2025. We hear about what this means for Haitians in the US, and what it means for US foreign policy and security in the long run. Also, Germany's stagnant economy and heated rows over immigration policy have dominated this month's election campaign. Germany heads to the polls on Sunday with Chancellor Olaf Scholz's (SPD) party trailing in third place. Many eyes will be on how the far right fares on Sunday while voters in Berlin say they just want a government that can get the economy back on track. And, origami is the art of folding paper into basically any design you can imagine, from cranes and paper planes to fiery dragons. The ancient art can be traced back to Japan from thousands of years ago and has since spread across the globe. Origami's evolution continues, though, as STEM experts see how it can be used to solve real-life problems.

