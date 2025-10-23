Colombia has recalled its ambassador to the US as tensions mount between the two countries over aid cuts and US military strikes in the Caribbean. Also, a British soldier on trial for killing two people on Bloody Sunday in Northern Ireland in 1972 has been cleared of all charges; we hear reactions from survivors of the violence that day in Belfast. And, Singapore imposes a levy on all departing flights in an effort to boost funding to develop sustainable aviation fuels. Plus, 10 million crabs travel en masse on Christmas Island as part of an annual spawning ritual.

