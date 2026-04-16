Today the Trump administration announced a temporary 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel. Also, long-time foes in Libya took part in joint US-led military exercises this week in an attempt by Washington to unite rival factions. And, leaders in northern Nigeria react to US accusations of “Christian genocide.” Plus, dating companies in Japan are finding ways to work around a law requiring couples to officially have the same last name.

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