Police in London report that antisemitic attacks increased by more than 1,350% in the first two weeks of October. The country's small but close-knit Jewish community is saying the British government isn't doing enough to protect them. And, some South American governments have protested Israel's actions in Gaza. A few have cut ties entirely or recalled their ambassadors in Tel Aviv. Also, the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt has been the scene of intense hope, anxiety and frustration this week. Several hundred people have been allowed to get through the border, including aid workers. Plus, the Beatles get by with a little help from AI.