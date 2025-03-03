Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Ukrainians are showing support to their president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a deterioration of diplomacy at the White House on Friday. And Mexico argues that US gun companies are partially responsible for gun trafficking in Mexico. The case has gone all the way to the US Supreme Court. Plus, in the UK, the youngest-ever person to give a speech in the House of Commons makes a case for his community, the remote island of Tristan da Cunha, off the coast of Capetown, South Africa.
