A suspected suicide bomb blast during a procession to commemorate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad has left more than 50 people dead and many more wounded in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. There's been growing instability in Pakistan caused by ISIS and the Pakistani Taliban. And, the Peace Corps started out as way for idealistic young people to do good and change the world. But with countries producing their own college graduates and even poor farmers connected by cellphones, is it still relevant? Also, Europe’s rewilding efforts are seeing spectacular successes in Spain, where wild horses run free and vultures are once again circling the remote canyons of one of Europe’s least populated areas. Plus, from village to village, a Kurdish musician records old folk songs to preserve a generation.