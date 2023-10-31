On Tuesday, Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalia Refugee Camp in Gaza City killed at least 100 people. Israel says it's in Gaza to root out Hamas fighters from underground tunnels. We hear about the international laws of warfare in this conflict. And, South African runner Caster Semenya won her first Olympic gold medal in 2009. But claims that her naturally high levels of testosterone should disqualify her marred her career. Her new memoir, "The Race to Be Myself," comes out on Tuesday. Also, King Charles is in Kenya on a four-day official visit, where he is expected to acknowledge abuses perpetrated by British authorities during the colonial era. Plus, trick or treat, mate! Halloween is catching on down under.