Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
As the largest US warship sails into the Caribbean, Venezuela announces a "massive mobilization" of its land, air, naval and reserve forces. Also, the Swedish government is proposing a measure that would lower the age of criminal responsibility to 13 after two Swedish teenagers were arrested last year for throwing hand grenades at the Israeli embassy in Denmark. And, a key architect of the Paris Agreement reflects on this year’s COP30 meeting in Brazil. Plus, a Hungarian man spent 144 hours dancing to the "Dance Dance Revolution" music video game to make the Guinness Book of World Records.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices