As the largest US warship sails into the Caribbean, Venezuela announces a "massive mobilization" of its land, air, naval and reserve forces. Also, the Swedish government is proposing a measure that would lower the age of criminal responsibility to 13 after two Swedish teenagers were arrested last year for throwing hand grenades at the Israeli embassy in Denmark. And, a key architect of the Paris Agreement reflects on this year’s COP30 meeting in Brazil. Plus, a Hungarian man spent 144 hours dancing to the "Dance Dance Revolution" music video game to make the Guinness Book of World Records.

