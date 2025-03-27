Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
South Korea is fighting the largest forest fires in the country's history. Emergency crews and volunteers in the dry and windy southeast region are working to put out the flames and help evacuate residents. Also, forecasts for international tourism show that numbers are down sharply for travel to the US amid souring international opinions and ramped-up immigration enforcement. And, the UK climate activist group Just Stop Oil says it’s ceasing its disruptive protests. Plus, singer and storyteller Kaito Winse of Burkina Faso releases a new EP, “Reele Bombou.”
