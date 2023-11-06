Thousands of Israelis took to the streets this weekend, with many gathering in a wealthy section of Jerusalem outside the home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We hear about how calls for Netanyahu’s resignation might impact the course of the war with Gaza. And, Spain’s socialists seem to be ready to form a coalition government after inconclusive elections in July. But to do so, they’ve had to promise to grant amnesty to fugitive Catalan separatists for their attempt to break away from Spain in 2017. Also, Boeing, the Portland International Airport, and some of the cheapest electricity in America all depend on harnessing the power of the Columbia River. That river is once again the focus of negotiations as Canada and the US work to revamp the treaty that governs how Canada manages the dams on its portion of it. Plus, a significant move for Australia's new LGBTQ museum.