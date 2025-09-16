Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
The US military has sunk another Venezuelan boat in the Caribbean. President Donald Trump says the vessels are tied to drug cartels but has offered no evidence. Amid the saber-rattling between Caracas and Washington, we hear what Venezuelans are saying. Also, voters in Malawi head to the polls as their country faces a tanking economy. And, the IDF unleashes a new military ground offensive into Gaza City, as the UN declares that Israel is commingling a genocide in Gaza. Plus, a cheating scandal at the World Stone Skimming Championships in Scotland.
