The US military has sunk another Venezuelan boat in the Caribbean. President Donald Trump says the vessels are tied to drug cartels but has offered no evidence. Amid the saber-rattling between Caracas and Washington, we hear what Venezuelans are saying. Also, voters in Malawi head to the polls as their country faces a tanking economy. And, the IDF unleashes a new military ground offensive into Gaza City, as the UN declares that Israel is commingling a genocide in Gaza. Plus, a cheating scandal at the World Stone Skimming Championships in Scotland.

