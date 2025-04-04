South Korea's Constitutional Court unanimously voted to remove President Yoon Suk-yeol from office. This after months of deliberation following Yoon's declaration of martial law. But although the court has made its decision, experts say the turmoil and political polarization that have erupted in South Korea over the last few months, aren't going anywhere. Also, in Ghana, a meningitis outbreak is ravaging communities, partly because the new strain is particularly dangerous, and partly due to societal obstacles, like misinformation and infrastructure woes. And, the international basketball players who are advancing to the March Madness tournament's semifinals.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.