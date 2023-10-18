United States President Joe Biden touched down in Tel Aviv on Wednesday to find a nation awash in grief and anger. He pledged staunch support for the US ally and seemed to win a pledge from Israel to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. Yet, division and uncertainty within Israel complicates Biden’s visit. And, Argentines will elect a new president this weekend, with polls showing a lead for far-right libertarian candidate Javier Milei. The former Rolling Stones cover band singer turned economist, TV pundit and politician is proposing radical changes in Argentina. Also, microfinance was hailed as a way to change the lives of hundreds of millions of people without access to credit. But with banks involved, borrowers in Cambodia are now drowning in debt and being forced off their land. Plus, the Oxford English Dictionary was the first Wikipedia.