Logo for The World

The World

PRX

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.

China's birthrate declines for 2nd year in a row

Thumbnail for "China's birthrate declines for 2nd year in a row".
January 17, 202447min 39sec

China's birthrate has declined for a second year in a row. We hear about the impact of changing attitudes among young Chinese women on the birthrate. And, independence-minded Catalan parties in Spain's ruling coalition have come out swinging in 2024. They're demanding control of borders and immigration for their northeast region, and want to set a date for a controversial second referendum to form their own country. Also, health care professionals are struggling to treat a staggering number of patients in Gaza. Surgeon Nick Maynard recently returned to the UK after leading an emergency medical team there. Plus, women bird guides in Uganda set a global example. 