China's birthrate has declined for a second year in a row. We hear about the impact of changing attitudes among young Chinese women on the birthrate. And, independence-minded Catalan parties in Spain's ruling coalition have come out swinging in 2024. They're demanding control of borders and immigration for their northeast region, and want to set a date for a controversial second referendum to form their own country. Also, health care professionals are struggling to treat a staggering number of patients in Gaza. Surgeon Nick Maynard recently returned to the UK after leading an emergency medical team there. Plus, women bird guides in Uganda set a global example.