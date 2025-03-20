Rodrigo Duterte, the former president of the Philippines, was arrested last week by the International Criminal Court. That makes him the ICC's highest-profile prisoner ever. While in office, he spearheaded a so-called "war on drugs" that killed up to 30,000 people. The relatives of the victims are now ready to face Duterte in court. Also, a look at the end of the ceasefire in Gaza and renewed hostilities between Israel and Hamas. And, Namibia is inaugurating its first female president this week.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.