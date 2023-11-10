The US power to influence Israel is under scrutiny as the war in Gaza rages on. We put hard questions to one of the State Department's top spokespeople. We look at calls for a ceasefire, the humanitarian crisis for Palestinians and the future of Gaza. Also, Coca-Cola figures prominently in a lawsuit in Southeast Asia where Cambodian farmers were displaced to make way for sugar plantations. And electronic beats with a Confucian influence — music from the South Korean duo Haepaary.

Your support is absolutely critical in sustaining our nonprofit newsroom. Donate today to help us reach our goal of $67,000 before the end of the year. Every gift counts!



