Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from revoking Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students. Also, five years after the killing of George Floyd in the US, a look at the global reckoning that ensued over racism, policing and historical injustice. And, Bangladesh’s interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, threatens to resign over political turmoil in the country. Plus, a look at the one village in Spain that didn’t lose power during last month’s blackout.
Listen to today's Music Heard on Air.