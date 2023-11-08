Following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, an estimated 5,000 Israeli families have fled to Cyprus, where they've been welcomed by an established Jewish community. Meanwhile, only hundreds of foreign passport holders and injured Palestinians have been permitted to leave the blockaded Gaza strip through its border with Egypt. And, US Surgeon-General Vivek Murthy has called loneliness a public health crisis. We hear about the health effects of loneliness and what initiatives around the globe seem to be helping people actually connect. Also, since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has been bombing unique Ukrainian cultural sites. Preservationists are using special techniques to preserve the country's heritage — on their phones. Plus, the panda diplomats' sad farewell.