Our Labor Day special offers an in-depth examination of the value of an American higher education for international students and the challenges they now face in studying in the US, amid new visa restrictions. We also hear about American faculty and researchers faced with funding cuts and a potential brain drain. In this edition, we travel to India, Europe and Africa. We hear the story of a Kenyan woman who benefited from a computer science education in Illinois and brought computer literacy back to her community. And, two sisters from a family of Afghan refugees have the opportunity to steer the course of their education and lives in the United States, something that would have been impossible in their homeland.



