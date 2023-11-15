The British government's flagship immigration plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda suffered a major setback today. The UK’s Supreme Court ruled that the policy was unlawful and in breach of both British and international laws. And, Israelis are intensely focused on the fate of 230-plus people being held hostage in Gaza. We hear from peace activist Gershon Baskin, who helped negotiate the release of an Israeli soldier from Hamas captivity in 2011. Also, 50 churches, synagogues, mosques and temples in New York City will start housing nearly 1,000 migrant men. The new plan announced by Mayor Eric Adams means the city will pay these places to have beds, showers and dining areas, filling a desperate need to provide shelter as more migrants continue to arrive. Plus, a food writer celebrates the taste of her hometown in Nigeria.

