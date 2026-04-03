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The World

PRX

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.
25hr 3min
Thumbnail for "A rise in damage to civilian infrastructure in Iran raises alarms".
Bridges, vaccine and public health institutes, and cultural sites are among the latest locations targeted by Israeli and American forces in Iran.
April 3, 202650min 37sec48.63 MB
Thumbnail for "US drops sanctions against acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez".
The US lifted sanctions against acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez yesterday.
April 2, 202649min 25sec47.46 MB
Thumbnail for "The use of street cameras in war".
A look at how security feeds and traffic cameras have become tools in some of the most high-level killings in recent wars.
April 1, 202650min 4sec48.1 MB
Thumbnail for "Locals describe the crisis in Cuba".
A Russian oil tanker has reached Cuba, offering brief relief after months of severe fuel shortages; but for many Cubans, the crisis runs much deeper.
March 31, 202651min 12sec49.18 MB
Thumbnail for "USS Gerald R. Ford arrives in Croatia as US prepares for ground war in Iran".
This weekend, the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, arrived in the waters off of Split, Croatia, after being pulled from combat operations in the Red Sea.
March 30, 202650min 13sec48.23 MB
Thumbnail for "Details emerge about strike on sports complex in southern Iran that killed children".
On the first day of US and Israeli attacks in Iran, a school bombing in the village of Minab that killed many children triggered global outrage. The World investigates another similar attack that also resulted in the death of children in the city of Lamerd that went mostly unnoticed.
March 27, 202649min 21sec47.4 MB
Thumbnail for "International Olympic Committee bans transgender women from competing in women's events".
The International Olympic Committee has announced that transgender women will be banned from competing in women’s events at the Olympic Games, under new rules coming into force from 2028.
March 26, 202650min 2sec48.07 MB
Thumbnail for "Ukraine adjusts its strategy as Iran war drains global support".
Ukraine’s president recently said he had a "very bad feeling" about the impact of the Middle East conflict on the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin is reaping windfall profits as the price of oil rises, and the air defense weaponry Kyiv needs is in increasingly short supply.
March 25, 202650min 55sec48.9 MB
Thumbnail for "As warring factions keep fighting, people on the ground are the ones getting hurt".
In this fourth week of the war in Iran, the uncertainty of bombing, and even just finding food and shelter, has taken a toll on millions across the region.
March 24, 202650min 25sec48.42 MB
Thumbnail for "Argentina faces fresh debate 50 years after its military coup".
As Argentines prepare to mark the 50th anniversary of the coup that began years of brutal military dictatorship in their country, that very history is now being contested, with President Javier Milei stirring debate over how it should be remembered.
March 23, 202649min 44sec48.68 MB
Thumbnail for "The Iran war is affecting global food security".
As Iran continues to block ships from moving through the Strait of Hormuz, farmers around the world are seeing their fertilizer supplies coming up short, and some countries are having to shut down down their LNG plants.
March 20, 202650min 16sec48.3 MB
Thumbnail for "EU leaders want de-escalation in US-Israeli war with Iran".
EU leaders are meeting in Brussels for a two-day summit that's been dominated by the war in the Middle East as tensions between the US and Europe continue to escalate.
March 19, 202649min 19sec48.26 MB
Thumbnail for "Israel escalating attacks on civilian infrastructure in Lebanon".
Israeli forces are intensifying airstrikes and ground operations in southern Lebanon, as well as hitting targets in Beirut neighborhoods.
March 18, 202650min 17sec48.3 MB
Thumbnail for "Israel kills more top Iranian leadership".
The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it has killed top Iranian official, Ali Larijani, who was de-facto running the country after the death of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
March 17, 202649min 34sec47.62 MB
Thumbnail for "What ignoring the rules of war could mean for the world".
The war in Iran suggests many of the doctrines, rules and assumptions that have shaped US military strategy for decades may no longer apply.
March 16, 202650min 1sec48.07 MB
Thumbnail for "How wars impact the most vulnerable people".
The most intense bombing of Iran by the US and Israel has been taking place in the capital, Tehran, a city of roughly 10 million people living in dense areas. In wars, the most vulnerable among the population end up bearing the brunt of the conflicts — children, the elderly, those with disabilities.
March 13, 202650min 30sec48.5 MB
Thumbnail for "Oil depot fires in Iran impacting people's health".
Israeli strikes on fuel depots in Iran have left residents struggling to breathe after the ensuing fires engulfing parts of Tehran have released toxic fumes into the air.
March 12, 202650min 47sec48.78 MB
Thumbnail for "Iran employs disruptive maritime tactics in response to strikes".
After being pummeled for 12 days by airstrikes, Iran has stepped up its asymmetric naval warfare by reportedly planting an initial tranche of naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.
March 11, 202650min 3sec48.08 MB
Thumbnail for "Gulf states, caught in US-Israeli war with Iran, forced to stick with Western allies".
Since the Iran war began, Tehran has been sending drones and missiles into its Gulf state neighbors' territories. The Gulf countries insist this is not their war, but Iran doesn't seen to see it that way.
March 10, 202649min 52sec47.9 MB
Thumbnail for "Iran selects Mojtaba Khamenei as its new Supreme Leader".
The powerful clerical body known as the Assembly of Experts has selected Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s new Supreme Leader.
March 9, 202650min 18sec49.2 MB
Thumbnail for "The latest from the ground in Iran and Israel amid war".
We take a look at the effects of airstrikes on the ground in Iran and Israel a week into the war.
March 6, 202649min 48sec47.84 MB
Thumbnail for "Iran war spreads beyond the Middle East".
What began as a US-Israeli campaign against Iran within the Middle East is spreading far beyond the region. It now includes Iranian drones striking an airport in Azerbaijan, NATO forces shooting down a missile headed toward Turkish airspace and a US submarine sinking an Iranian frigate in the Indian Ocean.
March 5, 202650min 30sec48.52 MB
Thumbnail for "Spain condemns US-Israeli war on Iran, angers Trump".
Trump has threatened to cut economic ties with Spain after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez forbade the US from using its two American bases in Spain to support the Iran attacks.
March 4, 202650min 27sec48.46 MB
Thumbnail for "Iran's revolutionary regime is built to resist shocks".
The assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was a jolt for Iran, but its political system is built to sustain abrupt change.
March 3, 202649min 22sec47.43 MB
Thumbnail for "The latest updates from the US-Israel-Iran War".
As the US and Israel continue their attacks on Iran, the capital Tehran has turned into a war zone, and residents say they are fearful for their lives. Also, the impact of the war is rippling outward, drawing in multiple Middle Eastern governments.
March 2, 202649min 11sec47.25 MB
Thumbnail for "Clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan raise concerns about 'open war'".
On Thursday night, Pakistan’s military fended off attacks by the Taliban along its border with Afghanistan in the latest outburst of tensions between the two neighbors.
February 27, 202649min 52sec47.9 MB
Thumbnail for "Danish prime minister calls for snap elections".
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced new snap elections for the end of March. It comes as her party sees resurgent support — thanks, especially, to her US counterpart President Donald Trump.
February 26, 202649min 56sec47.96 MB
Thumbnail for "Could a US war with Iran turn into a wider regional Mideast conflict?".
The US has significantly ratcheted up its military presence in the Middle East in recent weeks. The US and Iran are set to meet for nuclear talks tomorrow, but as the escalations continue, we look at what Tehran could do to retaliate.
February 25, 202650min 43sec48.72 MB
Thumbnail for "Ukraine marks four years since full-scale Russian invasion".
Today marks four years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and one Ukrainian MP says the daily bombings have become “normal.”
February 24, 202650min 3sec48.09 MB
Thumbnail for "Killing of Mexican drug cartel boss ‘El Mencho’ sparks wave of violence".
Criminal gangs have torched buses and cars and set up roadblocks in several Mexican states after security forces shot the leader of the cartel Jalisco New Generation, who was nicknamed “El Mencho,” yesterday.
February 23, 202650min 15sec48.27 MB

A rise in damage to civilian infrastructure in Iran raises alarms

Thumbnail for "A rise in damage to civilian infrastructure in Iran raises alarms".
April 3, 202650min 37sec

Bridges, vaccine and public health institutes, and cultural sites are among the latest locations targeted by Israeli and American forces in Iran. Also, the military leader of Burkina Faso has said that its citizens should forget about democracy. And, who is Reza Pahlavi, and how did his name suddenly become so prominent? Plus, Gen-Z is all in for Baby Boomer jazz-rock guitarist Masayoshi Takanaka.

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Thumbnail for "A rise in damage to civilian infrastructure in Iran raises alarms".
A rise in damage to civilian infrastructure in Iran raises alarms
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