Bridges, vaccine and public health institutes, and cultural sites are among the latest locations targeted by Israeli and American forces in Iran. Also, the military leader of Burkina Faso has said that its citizens should forget about democracy. And, who is Reza Pahlavi, and how did his name suddenly become so prominent? Plus, Gen-Z is all in for Baby Boomer jazz-rock guitarist Masayoshi Takanaka.

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