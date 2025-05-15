Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Russian and Ukrainian officials are meeting on Thursday in Istanbul to discuss a potential end to the war for the first time in more than three years. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed up for the meeting in-person; Russian President Vladimir Putin did not. We have the latest updates and analysis from those talks. Also, the mental health crisis caused by climate change, and the emerging ways people are addressing it. And, new insights into the love life of William Shakespeare.
