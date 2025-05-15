Logo for The World

The World

PRX

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.
24hr 14min
Thumbnail for "Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul".
May 15, 202548min 17sec23.18 MB
Thumbnail for "A new hope for Syria".
President Trump's announcement that US sanctions on Syria would be lifted was met with elation by Syrians, but the country still has a long way to go to recover from years of civil war and brutal dictatorship.
May 14, 202548min 23sec23.25 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump kicks off Middle East visit with talk of a 'golden age'".
May 13, 202547min 48sec45.92 MB
Thumbnail for "Israeli-American hostage in Gaza released following direct negotiations between the US and Hamas".
May 12, 202548min 3sec23.07 MB
Thumbnail for "Peru calls Pope Leo XIV the 'Peruvian pope'".
Pope Leo XIV gave his first mass as pontiff today and is being celebrated across the globe, including in Peru, where he carried out decades of missionary work and became a naturalized citizen.
May 9, 202549min 37sec47.65 MB
Thumbnail for "Vatican selects new pope to lead the Catholic Church".
Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of the United States has been elected the 267th pope. The 69-year-old is from Chicago, Illinois, and will be known as Pope Leo XIV.
May 8, 202547min 51sec22.97 MB
Thumbnail for "Tensions rise as India launches airstrikes on Pakistan".
Indian jets launch airstrikes on nine sites inside Pakistan in retaliation for a militant group's attack on mostly Indian tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir two weeks ago.
May 7, 202548min 50sec23.46 MB
Thumbnail for "Pope Francis' legacy will be part of whoever becomes the next pope".
More than a hundred Catholic cardinals from 70 different countries will convene for a secretive conclave on Wednesday to select a new pope. It's not clear who will ultimately be chosen to lead the Catholic Church next.
May 6, 202548min 27sec23.26 MB
Thumbnail for "Israel approves new military plan to ‘occupy’ Gaza indefinitely".
Israel’s security cabinet has approved a new military offensive designed to “capture” Gaza and hold it indefinitely. The plan would relocate many of Gaza’s 2 million residents to the south and shutter hundreds of community kitchens.
May 5, 202549min 5sec47.15 MB
Thumbnail for "The suburbs of Damascus on edge after clashes".
May 2, 202547min 40sec22.88 MB
Thumbnail for "Pope Francis' legacy of fighting church corruption".
May 1, 202548min 58sec23.5 MB
Thumbnail for "Vietnam celebrates 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon".
April 30, 202548min 35sec69.99 MB
Thumbnail for "Liberal Party's victory in Canada's federal election marks a shift".
April 29, 202549min 10sec23.63 MB
Thumbnail for "Massive power outage in Spain and Portugal causes chaos".
April 28, 202548min 18sec23.21 MB
Thumbnail for "India suspends water sharing agreement with Pakistan".
India has suspended its participation in the Indus Waters Treaty, a major water-sharing agreement with Pakistan, following a recent attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.
April 25, 202549min 31sec23.77 MB
Thumbnail for "Qatar brokers talks between DRC, Rwanda and M23 rebel group".
Qatar has brokered talks between the government of Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group, which is backed by Rwanda, to agree to common terms for a dialogue that includes a ceasefire.
April 24, 202548min 3sec23.07 MB
Thumbnail for "Canadians to vote for new PM early next week".
Canadians will head to the polls on Monday to vote for a new prime minister. The country is expecting a large turnout, with more than 7 million people already having cast their ballots over the long Easter weekend.
April 23, 202548min 45sec23.44 MB
Thumbnail for "Some look to Africa for potential next pope".
As questions emerge over the succession of Pope Francis, some are looking to Africa, where the Catholic Church has seen the most growth of any region in recent years.
April 22, 202547min 40sec22.88 MB
Thumbnail for "Pope Francis passes away at the age of 88".
Pope Francis has died on Easter Monday at the age of 88.
April 21, 202548min 50sec46.91 MB
Thumbnail for "Xi Jinping wraps up his Southeast Asian charm offensive".
April 18, 202546min 58sec22.55 MB
Thumbnail for "A painful anniversary puts renewed focus on Haiti's demands for reparations from France".
April 17, 202547min 51sec22.97 MB
Thumbnail for "A US federal court in Denver finds a Gambian guilty of torture in The Gambia".
April 16, 202548min 49sec23.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Sudan's 2-year descent into chaos".
April 15, 202548min 53sec46.95 MB
Thumbnail for "Iran and the US agree to meet again on nuclear program".
April 14, 202547min 16sec22.69 MB
Thumbnail for "Spain's prime minister becomes accidental Europe envoy to China".
April 11, 202548min 6sec46.21 MB
Thumbnail for "Russia and the US carry out a prisoner swap".
The US and Russia carried out a prisoner swap earlier today, resulting in the release of US citizen Ksenia Karelina.
April 10, 202548min 40sec23.36 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump pauses sweeping new tariffs".
April 9, 202548min 20sec23.23 MB
Thumbnail for "Palestinian Red Crescent demands international investigation into killing of rescue workers".
The Palestinian Red Crescent is demanding an international investigation into the Israeli attack last month on a convoy of ambulances and emergency workers in southern Gaza that killed 15 people.
April 8, 202548min 51sec46.92 MB
Thumbnail for "US tariffs on much of the globe expected to hit Cambodia’s economy especially hard".
Heavy US tariffs against much of the world will kick in on Tuesday at midnight. Few will be hit has hard as Cambodia — where nearly a third of the country’s economy is generated by selling goods to Americans — as Cambodian exports to the US are set to face a 49% tariff.
April 7, 202549min 11sec36.42 MB
Thumbnail for "In a unanimous court decision, South Korea's president is ousted".
April 4, 202548min 55sec23.48 MB

Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul

Thumbnail for "Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul".
May 15, 202548min 17sec

Russian and Ukrainian officials are meeting on Thursday in Istanbul to discuss a potential end to the war for the first time in more than three years. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed up for the meeting in-person; Russian President Vladimir Putin did not. We have the latest updates and analysis from those talks. Also, the mental health crisis caused by climate change, and the emerging ways people are addressing it. And, new insights into the love life of William Shakespeare.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices
Thumbnail for "Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul".
Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul
00:00
48:17