Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
A top Romanian court has annulled results from the first round of the country's vote for president. The unprecedented ruling comes after the declassification of intelligence alleging that a Russian campaign had promoted the far-right winner. Our Europe correspondent has the latest. Also, a new directive from the Taliban bans women in Afghanistan from studying dentistry, nursing, and midwifery. And, a standup comic from Zimbabwe on how jokes land differently in the US.
