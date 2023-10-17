Under continuous Israeli bombardment, Gaza is reeling from 3,000 dead and thousands injured. Badly hurt Gazans are rushing to hospitals that are running on scant fuel supplies. On Tuesday, a hospital was struck by a bomb, leading to hundreds of casualties and deepening the crisis. And, before Oct. 7, Israeli authorities played a key role in ensuring Gaza’s infrastructure functioned and residents had access to some food, water, power and medical supplies. Israel’s enforcement of a strict blockade has dire consequences for Gaza’s civilians. Also, in Ecuador, political outsider Daniel Noboa is faced with the Herculean task of reducing a terrifying, drug-driven crime problem within a shortened 18 months in office. Plus, a solar-powered vehicle completes an off-road test drive.