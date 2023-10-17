Logo for The World

Humanitarian aid in Gaza

October 17, 202347min 39sec

Under continuous Israeli bombardment, Gaza is reeling from 3,000 dead and thousands injured. Badly hurt Gazans are rushing to hospitals that are running on scant fuel supplies. On Tuesday, a hospital was struck by a bomb, leading to hundreds of casualties and deepening the crisis. And, before Oct. 7, Israeli authorities played a key role in ensuring Gaza’s infrastructure functioned and residents had access to some food, water, power and medical supplies. Israel’s enforcement of a strict blockade has dire consequences for Gaza’s civilians. Also, in Ecuador, political outsider Daniel Noboa is faced with the Herculean task of reducing a terrifying, drug-driven crime problem within a shortened 18 months in office. Plus, a solar-powered vehicle completes an off-road test drive.