Logo for The World

The World

PRX

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.

A holiday special from The World

Thumbnail for "A holiday special from The World ".
December 25, 202348min 20sec

Today, we're bringing you a special Christmas edition, with stories from ordinary people about extraordinary experiences. Like one Muslim father's creative Christmas stories, with a Persian touch. Hear personal tales from people all over the world in these pieces from Stories From The Stage on The World.

Time is running out to support The World before our fundraising drive ends on Dec. 31. We need your help to make our goal. Donate today to power The World for another year! https://on.prx.org/3S9gY0O