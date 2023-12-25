Today, we're bringing you a special Christmas edition, with stories from ordinary people about extraordinary experiences. Like one Muslim father's creative Christmas stories, with a Persian touch. Hear personal tales from people all over the world in these pieces from Stories From The Stage on The World.

