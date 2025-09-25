This week at the United Nations General Assembly, Syria’s new interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa came with a message: Syria is back after being isolated for about six decades. Also, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced at the UN Climate Summit the country's first national emissions reduction targets. It marks a shift in China's approach to climate policy, which, until now, allowed emissions to grow in tandem with economic growth. And, Denmark issued a formal apology yesterday for forcing Indigenous women and girls from Greenland to use contraceptive devices. Beginning in the 1960s, Danish doctors inserted IUDs into thousands of Inuit women and school-age girls, often without their or their parents' knowledge or consent. Plus, climate change has exacerbated drought and extreme weather in northern Ghana, leaving many in the agricultural region struggling to grow enough food. Chef Fatmata Binta sees a solution in fonio, a grain similar to couscous, indigenous to West Africa.

