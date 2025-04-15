Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Tuesday marks two years since civil war broke out in Sudan. Fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has created an immense humanitarian crisis, with millions of people displaced, and hundreds of thousands facing famine. A look at how things reached this point in Sudan, and where the country is headed. Also, Mexican border cities like Tijuana are emptying out as migrants give up trying to enter the US. And, the Ghanaian government is reforming the country's gold export market.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices