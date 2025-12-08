Logo for The World

24hr 50min
Thumbnail for "Syrians look back on one year since the fall of Bashar al-Assad".
Today marks one year since the regime of longtime dictator Bashar al-Assad was overthrown in Syria.
December 8, 202548min 58sec47.04 MB
Thumbnail for "In China, the future of transportation is here".
From electric cars to self-driving sanitation vehicles, the future of transportation is already here — and China is leading the way.
December 5, 202549min 21sec47.38 MB
Thumbnail for "Shenzhen, China, becomes electric car capital of the world".
China produces nearly three-quarters of the world’s electric cars, and no city embodies that dominance more than Shenzhen, home to industry giant BYD. Once known as “The World’s Factory,” the city has transformed into a global hub of clean transportation and high-tech innovation.
December 4, 202552min 46sec50.69 MB
Thumbnail for "Multi-lateral military force for Gaza takes shape just outside the enclave".
At a large warehouse in the southern Israeli city of Kiryat Gat, dozens of US officials and soldiers — along with counterparts from other nations — are daily mapping out the day-after plan for Gaza.
December 3, 202550min 6sec177.09 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump formally pardons former Honduran leader".
Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was convicted last year in a New York courtroom of flooding the US with tons of cocaine. This week, US President Donald Trump has pardoned him and he’s walked out of prison a free man.
December 2, 202550min 54sec48.89 MB
Thumbnail for "As US pressure mounts, Venezuela's president cracks down on dissent".
As the US ramps up military pressure on Venezuela, the Maduro government is tightening its grip at home. Families of political prisoners describe disappearances, torture and a justice system that forces detainees to accept state-appointed lawyers.
December 1, 202549min 5sec47.16 MB
Thumbnail for "An environment holiday special".
The World take a look at a variety of environment stories in this holiday special.
November 28, 202549min 44sec47.77 MB
Thumbnail for "A holiday transportation special".
The World brings you a collection of transportation stories from across the globe.
November 27, 202549min 50sec47.87 MB
Thumbnail for "Fishermen avoid Caribbean waters over fear of US strikes".
The Trump administration's airstrikes in the Caribbean are having a chilling effect on small-scale fishermen, who fear being attacked by mistake.
November 26, 202549min 7sec47.18 MB
Thumbnail for "Taiwan watches US diplomacy with China and Russia closely".
Taiwan is closely following Washington’s diplomacy with Beijing and Moscow, as it hopes for US support to stay independent from China.
November 25, 202549min 6sec47.17 MB
Thumbnail for "Fires threaten ancient forests in drought-stricken Iran".
Fires in drought-stricken Iran are threatening ancient forests that are home to endangered species.
November 24, 202549min 31sec47.57 MB
Thumbnail for "How agriculture gets overlooked in climate change talks".
This year's COP30 summit in Brazil has highlighted food, forests and land as key topics. One sector that spreads across all of these is agriculture, and it’s responsible for about one-third of global carbon emissions.
November 21, 202549min 42sec23.86 MB
Thumbnail for "US-Russia plan pressures Ukraine to concede".
A look at a 28-point framework to end the war in Ukraine, secretly drafted by the US and Russia in Miami last month without Ukrainian officials at the table.
November 20, 202549min 40sec47.71 MB
Thumbnail for "US wants Venezuela's 'Cartel of the Suns' on the terror list".
The Trump administration is moving to label Venezuela’s “Cartel of the Suns” as a foreign terrorist organization, but some experts say the label doesn’t fit.
November 19, 202549min 49sec23.92 MB
Thumbnail for "Saudi crown prince meets with Trump at White House".
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman met with US President Donald Trump today, visiting the White House for the first time in seven years.
November 18, 202549min 45sec47.78 MB
Thumbnail for "China becoming biggest source of renewable exports".
China is making huge investments in eco-friendly technology and is quickly becoming the biggest source of renewable exports around the globe.
November 17, 202548min 8sec23.11 MB
Thumbnail for "Sudan's civil war escalates, humanitarian crisis grows".
Sudan's civil war is escalating as the paramilitary RSF group, which now controls the Darfur region, escalates its attacks and turns its focus east, amid a growing humanitarian crisis.
November 14, 202549min 34sec47.61 MB
Thumbnail for "France remembers its deadliest terror attacks a decade later".
Exactly a decade ago, 10 ISIS gunmen opened fire on people across Paris, killing 130 and wounding hundreds more. Ten years on, survivors are slowly rebuilding their lives and attending ceremonies for the victims.
November 13, 202549min 30sec23.76 MB
Thumbnail for "Venezuela digs in as US sends warship to the Caribbean".
As the largest US warship sails into the Caribbean, Venezuela announces a "massive mobilization" of its land, air, naval and reserve forces.
November 12, 202550min 18sec48.32 MB
Thumbnail for "Indonesia hopes 20-mile long wall can defend Jakarta from rising seawater".
More than 20 miles of gigantic wall, out in the ocean, are hoping to defend Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital and Southeast Asia's biggest mega-city, from rising seawater.
November 11, 202548min 37sec23.34 MB
Thumbnail for "Iran contemplates evacuating capital over water scarcity".
The Iranian capital Tehran is suffering from a severe water crisis as the country faces a historic drought. The government has openly discussed an evacuation of the city as its nearly 10 million residents deal with water rationing.
November 10, 202549min23.53 MB
Thumbnail for "Mexico killings expose cartel power, political vulnerability".
A wave of bold political assassinations in Mexico is putting new pressure on the country’s fight against drug cartels. The back-to-back killings show how dangerous it remains to oppose organized crime.
November 7, 202550min 32sec48.54 MB
Thumbnail for "A shaky ceasefire in Gaza sees little progress for long-term peace".
US President Donald Trump said that "nothing is going to jeopardize the truce" in Gaza. But so far, there's been no real progress on the next phase of his 20-point peace plan.
November 6, 202549min 55sec47.95 MB
Thumbnail for "Global reactions to Zohran Mamdani's New York City win".
The surprising rise of Zohran Mamdani to become mayor-elect of New York City has captured global attention. Mamdani, a Muslim, was born in Uganda to parents of South Asian descent, and people from across both continents have been reacting to his win.
November 5, 202549min 45sec47.8 MB
Thumbnail for "Former US Vice President Dick Cheney dies at 84".
Former US Vice President Dick Cheney, who died on Monday at the age of 84, was a strong advocate for the first Gulf War and US-led invasion of Afghanistan, was a central player in the 2003 US invasion of Iraq and was one of the architects of the “War on Terror.”
November 4, 202549min 18sec47.36 MB
Thumbnail for "Concerns about food security amid hurricane recovery in Jamaica".
When Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica as a category 5 storm, it tore through the country's agricultural center, demolishing crops and killing livestock. Now, as aid flows into the country, concerns are rising about the country's food security moving forward.
November 3, 202549min 33sec47.59 MB
Thumbnail for "Civilians escape violence in Sudan's el-Fasher".
A few thousand people have arrived at the Tawila refugee camp in Sudan, after escaping harrowing violence in the RSF-controlled city of el-Fasher, many of them unaccompanied children.
October 31, 202550min 4sec48.09 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump and Xi meet to hash out their differences".
US President Donald Trump met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, today. Both leaders sounded optimistic about cooling trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.
October 30, 202550min 2sec48.06 MB
Thumbnail for "Hurricane Melissa leaves Jamaica without electricity".
Today in Jamaica, people are picking up the pieces after the strongest storm seen on Earth — and the strongest hurricane in Jamaica's history — thrashed the island.
October 29, 202549min 9sec47.21 MB
Thumbnail for "Revenge killings follow fall of Darfur's El-Fasher to militia fighters in Sudan".
Atrocities continue as Sudan’s military retreats from el-Fasher, a town in Darfur that has been under a grueling siege for more than 500 days.
October 28, 202549min 20sec47.37 MB

Syrians look back on one year since the fall of Bashar al-Assad

Thumbnail for "Syrians look back on one year since the fall of Bashar al-Assad".
December 8, 202548min 58sec

Today marks one year since the regime of longtime dictator Bashar al-Assad was overthrown in Syria. The World caught up with Syrians to hear their perspectives as they reflect on the past. Also, the 2025 US National Security Strategy, unveiled late Thursday, has reignited fears of US 'gunboat diplomacy' in Latin America. And, despite aggressive immigration enforcement activities in the US — both in courts and on the streets — applications for asylum are at an all-time high. Plus, an ancient boat discovered off the coast of Alexandria matches descriptions of what were known in Queen Cleopatra's time as "pleasure boats."

Thumbnail for "Syrians look back on one year since the fall of Bashar al-Assad".
Syrians look back on one year since the fall of Bashar al-Assad
