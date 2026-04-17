Nearly 900 Rohingya refugees were reported missing or dead in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal in 2025, making it the deadliest year on record. Also, Turkey sees two school shootings in one week. And, India launches a new generation of night trains. Plus, Mehmet Ali Sanlikol brings us the sounds of the electric oud.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices