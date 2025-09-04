Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Trump administration officials are talking about more military strikes against suspected drug gangs in the southern Caribbean. This follows a US attack on a small boat from Venezuela that President Donald Trump says killed 11 "narcoterrorists." Also, a new patient safety initiative dubbed “Martha’s Rule” rolls out across hospitals in England. And, the world's largest iceberg that’s been drifting in the Antarctic for a decade is disappearing. Plus, elite athletes swim 124 miles of the River Thames to raise awareness for clean bathing waters in the UK.
