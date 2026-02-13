World leaders and diplomats from roughly 120 countries gather in Germany for the Munich Security Conference, where strained transatlantic ties have taken center stage. Also, Tarique Rahman, the leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has emerged as the big winner in this week's pivotal election. And, students in Gaza are slowly getting back to their education after more than two years of war. Also, Kenyan plans to reopen two checkpoints along its border with Somalia, after nearly 15 years of closure. Plus, a Japanese tap dancer brings rhythm to the streets of New York City.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices