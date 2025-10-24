China's leadership has announced its latest five-year plan for the future. A lot of details are still unknown, but one of government's big ambitions is to strengthen its domestic tech sector. Also, the case of the Guildford Four is considered one of the worst miscarriages of justice in British legal history; decades later, their families say the fight for accountability is still not over. And, 1 in 3 French university students skips a daily meal regularly, as they struggle with rising housing costs and inflation; now, volunteers are coming to help, with groceries and more. Plus, Cape Verde celebrates qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in history.

