Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Israel's prime minister says his government plans to double the Israeli population in the Golan Heights, an area considered a "strategic plateau" since Israel captured it from Syria in 1967. Also, South Korea's constitutional court is deciding whether or not to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. And, legendary tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain dies at the age of 73. Plus, a spicy Thai soup with a twist.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.
Donate today to help The World unlock a $67,000 challenge match!