China and India are beginning to view each other as possible allies — instead of historic adversaries — one of the side-effects of new US trade policies. Also, Ecuador’s first Indigenous university helps its students promote their ancestral knowledge and languages. And, tensions simmer as rival Greek Orthodox brotherhoods lay claim to a 10th-century monastery. Plus, Ukrainian jazz pianist Fima Chupakhin serenades his home country from afar.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.